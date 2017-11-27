Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding net Monday

Gibson will be in goal on the road against the Blackhawks on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

After a pair of consecutive loses in which Gibson recorded a combined 3.50 GAA, he watched a healthy Ryan Miller man the crease Saturday versus the Kings. Now rested and ready to go, the 24-year-old Gibson will retake his place between the pipes. Chicago's star studded offense is averaging 3.05 goals and will look to get one behind the Pittsburgh native early.

