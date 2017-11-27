Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding net Monday
Gibson will be in goal on the road against the Blackhawks on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
After a pair of consecutive loses in which Gibson recorded a combined 3.50 GAA, he watched a healthy Ryan Miller man the crease Saturday versus the Kings. Now rested and ready to go, the 24-year-old Gibson will retake his place between the pipes. Chicago's star studded offense is averaging 3.05 goals and will look to get one behind the Pittsburgh native early.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...