Ducks' John Gibson: Halts three-game losing skid
Gibson made 33 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over Nashville.
Gibson had dropped his last three starts and had just one win over his last seven appearances, but he was dialed in against the Predators and picked up his first road win since Christmas. He also received a rare bit of offensive support from the Ducks, who had totaled just three goals during that three-game losing streak. Gibson and the Ducks will close out the first half Friday at Carolina.
