Ducks' John Gibson: Handed third straight loss by Jets

Gibson allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Gibson has not played well since shutting out the Islanders on Nov. 25, losing three straight games since blanking Barry Trotz's squad. The Ducks' netminder has allowed three goals in each of his last three contests and is not to be trusted in fantasy. Gibson's 2019-20 record now sits at 8-12-2.