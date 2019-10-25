Ducks' John Gibson: Handed third straight loss
Gibson stopped 27 of 29 shots Thursday in a 2-1 loss at Dallas.
Gibson allowed a pair of Denis Gurianov goals in the first period, and then shut the Stars down the rest of the way. Unfortunately for Gibson, there wasn't much offensive support en route to his third straight loss and the fifth in his last six starts. Despite the losing skid, Gibson has performed well so far this season, holding his opponents to two goals or fewer in all but two of his nine starts. He's 4-5-0 with a 2.22 GAA and .927 save percentage.
