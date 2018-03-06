Ducks' John Gibson: Handed Tuesday's start

Gibson will defend the home goal Tuesday against the Capitals, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has dominated in the crease during his recent outings, notching five straight victories between the pipes and posting a 1.90 GAA and .947 save percentage over that span. He may need to be on top of his game to keep the streak moving Tuesday, squaring off against a Capitals attack recording 2.87 goals per game on the road this season.