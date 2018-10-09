Ducks' John Gibson: Hangs on for shootout win

Gibson allowed two goals on 21 shots from the Red Wings on Monday, but he skated off with a 3-2 shootout win at home.

Donning the throwback Mighty Ducks threads, Gibson had a relatively slow night, though he secured the shootout win thanks to his save on Gustav Nyquist in the final frame. After the game, coach Randy Carlyle sung Gibson's praises. "He's been our MVP for the three games," Carlyle said in a report by Dan Arritt of NHL.com. The bench boss isn't wrong, as Gibson is undefeated and carries a .958 save percentage through his first three starts of 2018-19.