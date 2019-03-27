Ducks' John Gibson: Hangs on for win

Gibson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Gibson ended up on the right side of a back-and-forth contest that saw the Canucks come within one goal in the third period. His record improved to 24-22-8 with a 2.89 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Ducks continue their road trip in Calgary on Friday. The Flames have the fourth-best offense in the league at 3.53 goals per game, making Gibson a risky play should he draw the start.