Ducks' John Gibson: Hangs on for win
Gibson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
Gibson ended up on the right side of a back-and-forth contest that saw the Canucks come within one goal in the third period. His record improved to 24-22-8 with a 2.89 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Ducks continue their road trip in Calgary on Friday. The Flames have the fourth-best offense in the league at 3.53 goals per game, making Gibson a risky play should he draw the start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...