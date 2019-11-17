Ducks' John Gibson: Impressive in win over Blues
Gibson stopped 37 of 38 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Gibson was struggling in recent outings, but he brought his best to Saturday to stifle the Blues' offense. He improved to 7-9-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 16 games. Gibson will look to build off an impressive victory against another tough foe, as the Ducks visit the Capitals on Monday.
