Ducks' John Gibson: In blue paint Friday

Gibson will guard the home goal in Friday's game against the Penguins, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson is 2-3-1 with a 3.35 GAA and an .897 save percentage in his last six appearances. The Pittsburgh native faces a slumping Penguins team that has just six goals in their last four games. With neither offense clicking, this could be a low-scoring battle, but a win may still be hard to come by for Gibson.