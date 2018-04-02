Ducks' John Gibson: In cage Sunday

Gibson led the Ducks out to the ice for warmups Sunday, indicating that he'll get the home start against the Avalanche, Ducks public address announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson will face an Avalanche team that averages 3.13 goals per game -- ninth in the NHL. This matchup should be a doozie, as both teams are fighting for playoff position and are separated by one point in the Western Conference.

