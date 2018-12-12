Ducks' John Gibson: In goal against Dallas

Gibson will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Stars, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has been a little shaky in the month of December, posting a sub-par 3.60 GAA and .889 save percentage in four appearances, but he's managed to compile a 2-1-0 record over that span due to solid goal support from his teammates. The American backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 13th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Dallas team that's only averaging 2.06 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.