Ducks' John Gibson: In goal against Panthers
Gibson is set to square off with Florida on the road Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Despite earning just four wins in eight appearances, Gibson has actually been performing well, as he has given up more than a pair of goals on just two occasions and has a .933 save percentage. The netminder is also facing his fair share of rubber considering his teammates are allowing 36.4 shots per game -- second highest in the NHL. Combined with Florida's 36.3 shots average and it could be a busy night for Gibson on Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...