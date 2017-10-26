Ducks' John Gibson: In goal against Panthers

Gibson is set to square off with Florida on the road Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Despite earning just four wins in eight appearances, Gibson has actually been performing well, as he has given up more than a pair of goals on just two occasions and has a .933 save percentage. The netminder is also facing his fair share of rubber considering his teammates are allowing 36.4 shots per game -- second highest in the NHL. Combined with Florida's 36.3 shots average and it could be a busy night for Gibson on Thursday.