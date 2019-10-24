Ducks' John Gibson: In goal against Stars
Gibson will be between the pipes on the road versus Dallas on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson started off strong with a three-game winning streak, but went 1-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA in his last five appearances. The Pittsburgh native could find himself sharing more of the net if he continues to underperform, with minutes veteran backup Ryan Miller's way.
