Ducks' John Gibson: In goal against Stars

Gibson will be between the pipes on the road versus Dallas on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson started off strong with a three-game winning streak, but went 1-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA in his last five appearances. The Pittsburgh native could find himself sharing more of the net if he continues to underperform, with minutes veteran backup Ryan Miller's way.

