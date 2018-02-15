Ducks' John Gibson: In goal against struggling opponent

Gibson will see shots from the Blackhawks in Chicago on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim's chief backstop should expect to see a desperate Blackhawks team given that it would take nothing short of a miracle for Jonathan Toews and Co. to wind up in the playoffs, plus Chicago is mired in a season-worst seven-game losing streak. Gibson needs just one more win to make it 20-plus victories in each of his first three seasons as a full-timer. The Blackhawks reportedly will counter with Anton Forsberg, who is winless with an egregious .841 save percentage over his last three outings.

