Gibson (rest) will get the start in goal in Friday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks wanted to give Gibson some much-needed rest, so he was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Monday and Wednesday, but he'll be back between the pipes for Friday's contest. The 27-year-old goaltender will attempt to secure his ninth victory of the season in a daunting home matchup with a red-hot Vegas team that's won four straight games.