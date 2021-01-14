Gibson will guard the cage in Thursday's road matchup with the Golden Knights, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson had a down year in 2019-20, compiling a 20-26-5 record while posting a sub-par 3.00 GAA and .904 save percentage in 51 appearances. The 27-year-old American is one of the best netminder's in the NHL when he's on, and he should be better in 2020-21, but he still may struggle to post a winning record behind a Ducks' squad that's still in the early stages of a rebuild. Gibson didn't play well against Vegas last season, posting a 1-2-1 record while registering an ugly .878 save percentage and 4.48 GAA in four starts, so fantasy managers may want to consider other options when setting their daily lineups Thursday.