Ducks' John Gibson: In goal for Game 4

Gibson will defend the net during Wednesday's Game 4 against the Sharks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gibson was chased from Game 3 after surrendering five goals on 24 shots and will need to step up his game for the Ducks to have any dreams of taking the series back home for a Game 5 after falling into a 3-0 hole. The 24-year-old netminder isn't unaccustomed to postseason success, posting a 9-5 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage in the 2016-17 playoffs, so it may not be too late for he and the Ducks to dig themselves out.