Ducks' John Gibson: In goal for season finale

Gibson will tend the home twine for Friday's game versus the Kings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gibson has a .916 save percentage and 2.86 GAA this campaign, and those numbers have developed into a 25-22-8 record. The Kings have the 30th-ranked offense -- Anaheim has the worst -- with 2.40 goals per game, so Gibson stands a good chance to end a frustrating season on a high note.