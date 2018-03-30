Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Friday

Gibson will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been a little shaky recently, posting a sub-par 3.55 GAA and .885 save percentage in his last two starts, but he's managed to compile a 1-1-0 record over that span thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 31st victory of the season in a matchup with a Kings club that's averaging 2.95 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.