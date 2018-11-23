Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Friday

Gibson will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has had an inconsistent start to the season, as he is 7-7-4 with a shutout and 2.58 GAA. The 25-year-old will look for his seventh career win against Edmonton, as he is 6-1-3 with a .933 save percentage. The Pittsburgh native will square off with Mikko Koskinen.