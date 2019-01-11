Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Friday
Gibson will get the starting nod versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Dejan Kovacevic of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Gibson is bogged down in an eight-game losing streak, during which he posted a 0-4-3 record and 3.00 GAA. In seven previous matchups with his hometown club, the Pittsburgh native is 4-3-0 with a .895 save percentage, but could struggle to get past the streaking Penguins who have won nine of their last 10 outings.
