Gibson will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Friday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, giving up eight goals on 102 shots. He is 10-19-1 this season, with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Gibson could have his hands full as the Oilers are scoring 3.46 goals per game, fifth in the NHL.