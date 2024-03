Gibson will get the starting nod at home versus Dallas on Friday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson will be back in the crease after watching from the bench for the previous four contests, in part due to an illness. In his last five appearances, the backstop has posted a 2-1-1 record despite logging a sub-par 4.25 GAA and .871 save percentage. With the veteran back to 100 percent, Gibson should see the majority of the workload ahead of Lukas Dostal down the stretch.