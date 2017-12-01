Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Friday
Gibson will get the starting nod on the road against the Blue Jackets on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has been subpar versus Columbus in his limited past appearances, as he is 1-2-1 with a disappointing .871 save percentage. Additionally, the Pittsburgh native has recorded a 3.60 GAA as the road netminder this season. Both these facts should be considered by fantasy owners heading into Friday's tilt.
