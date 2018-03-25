Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Sunday

Gibson will get the starting nod in Edmonton on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will make his seventh consecutive start for the Ducks and he's picking up steam down the stretch. In his last six starts, the 24-year-old has a 4-1-1 record with a 1.83 GAA and .936 save percentage, including a 29-save shutout against the Flames. Edmonton can certainly be dangerous -- mostly because of Connor McDavid -- but Gibson should be a safe start on Sunday.