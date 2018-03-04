Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Sunday
Gibson will get the starting nod Sunday against Chicago, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
After a short stint on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, Gibson came back strong on Friday, making 34-of-36 saves in a win over Columbus. Now that's healthy, the 24-year-old Pittsburgh native should see the bulk of the action for Anaheim. Feel free to insert him back in to every-day lineups.
