Gibson will get the starting nod on the road against the Flames on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gibson is mired in a six-game losing streak during which he posted a 5.54 GAA and .844 save percentage. The veteran netminder continues to split the workload with Lukas Dostal despite the slump -- a trend that should continue over the final few weeks of the season.