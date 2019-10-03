Ducks' John Gibson: In goal versus Coyotes

Gibson (undisclosed) will get the starting nod at home against Arizona on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was pulled from the Ducks' preseason finale, but it appears that was a precautionary move, rather than an indication of something more serious. The Pittsburgh native will be hoping to get back on track after posting a career-worst 2.84 GAA in 58 appearances last season. While 25-year-old is the clear No. 1, having a backup with 378 career wins in Ryan Miller gives the coaching staff the ability to rest Gibson when needed.