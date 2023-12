Gibson will guard the cage against Vegas at home Wednesday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson has managed just six wins in 21 games this season despite sporting a 2.85 GAA and .906 save percentage, both of which currently stand as personal bests since 2018-19. Despite those decent numbers, Gibson will likely still see Lukas Dostal taking a fair share of the workload this year.