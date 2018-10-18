Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Wednesday

Gibson will start between the home pipes Wednesday against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson will return to the crease after his first night off of the season, looking to get back on track after surrendering four goals to the Stars in his last outing. He'll take on an Islanders club that has notched just four goals combined in two road matchups this season.

