Ducks' John Gibson: In line to start Monday
Gibson will be the road starter Monday against the Golden Knights, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Since returning from injury Gibson has been playing fantastic hockey. The 24-year-old American has a 1.95 GAA and a .941 save percentage in his last five starts. However, this is going to be a tough test for Gibson. The Golden Knights have been stellar at home and they've scored 3.64 goals per game in Vegas.
