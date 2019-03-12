Ducks' John Gibson: In line to start Tuesday

Gibson is shaping up to the home starter versus the Predators on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Anaheim deployed backup Ryan Miller in Sunday's game against the Kings, so Gibson will take back the net against a Predators club that is averaging three goals per game on the road this season. Gibson has a 19-21-8 record, 2.90 GAA and .915 save percentage through 50 games, which easily qualifies as a down year for the sixth-year goalie.