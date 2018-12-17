Ducks' John Gibson: In net against Pittsburgh
Gibson will be the road starter versus the Penguins on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has done his best to carry an injury-ravaged Ducks team that has given up 35.3 shots on goal per game. The American netminder has a stellar .927 save percentage, but thanks to all the shots faced he has a 2.54 GAA (and a 14-9-4 record). This game will be a test, as the Penguins have scored 3.41 goals per contest, seventh best in the NHL.
