Ducks' John Gibson: In net against Vegas
Gibson led the Ducks onto the ice for warmups before Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights and is in line to be the road starter, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks have asked a ton of Gibson, as he's already faced 538 shots through 15 games. The 25-year-old has been up to the task, though, as he has a 2.47 GAA and .931 save percentage. Vegas has only averaged 2.39 goals per game, but it's put 34.7 shots on net per contest, so this could still be a busy night for Gibson.
