Ducks' John Gibson: In pursuit of fourth straight win
Gibson will patrol the crease Wednesday night versus the visiting Coyotes, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.
Gibson is undefeated through three games, self-supported by sparkling rate stats (1.30 GAA and .958 save percentage) on the young season. Now, he'll face a Coyotes team that fell on the wrong side of a shutout in its first pair of games.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...