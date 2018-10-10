Ducks' John Gibson: In pursuit of fourth straight win

Gibson will patrol the crease Wednesday night versus the visiting Coyotes, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

Gibson is undefeated through three games, self-supported by sparkling rate stats (1.30 GAA and .958 save percentage) on the young season. Now, he'll face a Coyotes team that fell on the wrong side of a shutout in its first pair of games.

