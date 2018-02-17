Ducks' John Gibson: In wilderness for Saturday's start

Gibson will defend the cage against host Minnesota on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This will be the fifth consecutive start for Gibson, who's allowed exactly two goals in every game over that span. His consistent production has been huge for season-long and daily players alike, and now he'll look to keep it going against a Minnesota club that has six wins in its past 10 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories