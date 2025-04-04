Gibson (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Flames.

It's been a recurring theme in recent years for Gibson to have a parade of injuries late in the season. This is his third injury since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 31-year-old allowed three goals on 26 shots over the first two periods of the contest and is in line to take the loss if the Ducks' offense can't cover his damage. If the injury is even moderate, he may be shut down for the season, as the Ducks have just seven games on the schedule after Thursday.