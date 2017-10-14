Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Injured in loss

Gibson left Friday's game after the first period of a 3-1 loss at Colorado, making 17 saves on 18 shots.

No details of Gibson's injury were available after the game, but he performed admirably in a nightmare of a first period in terms of shots. His injury aside, the fact that the Ducks blocked 26 shots and still let 39 get to their goaltenders is alarming.

