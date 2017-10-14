Ducks' John Gibson: Injured in loss
Gibson left Friday's game after the first period of a 3-1 loss at Colorado, making 17 saves on 18 shots.
No details of Gibson's injury were available after the game, but he performed admirably in a nightmare of a first period in terms of shots. His injury aside, the fact that the Ducks blocked 26 shots and still let 39 get to their goaltenders is alarming.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...