Gibson (undisclosed) left Sunday's game versus the Kraken in the third period, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gibson was injured as his own defenseman crashed into him while attempting to defend the Kraken's fifth goal. Gibson immediately left the game and was replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who made six saves without allowing a goal to close out a 5-4 loss. If Gibson is out for any length of time, Stolarz figures to immediately see a large boost in playing time. More information on Gibson's status should be available prior to Tuesday's scheduled game in Nashville. He allowed five goals on 19 shots and took the loss in this contest.