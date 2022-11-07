Gibson gave up four goals on 47 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

For the fourth time in 10 games and the second outing in a row, Gibson faced more than 40 shots. He held his own a bit better this time, but the Ducks couldn't pull even after Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett tallied in the third period. Gibson dropped to 2-7-1 with a 4.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage -- which is actually an improvement from where his ratios were before the game. The Ducks have averaged 40.5 shots against per game, and neither Gibson nor Anthony Stolarz have fared well under such significant pressure. Until the defense tightens up, both are tough goalies to trust in fantasy.