Gibson turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Apparently the key to stopping an Avalanche is putting a brick wall in front of it. Failing that, use Gibson, who gave up only four goals on 65 shots across two games against the Avs. Due to a lack of offense in front of him, Gibson's record sits at 2-1-2 through five starts. He's allowed only 10 goals in this year, and he should continue to provide solid ratios for fantasy managers even if wins remain elusive. Next up for Gibson and the Ducks: a two-game set in Arizona on Tuesday and Thursday.