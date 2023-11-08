Gibson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Penguins.

Gibson started consecutive contests for the first time this season and put together a good outing against his hometown team. He was let down by the Ducks' offense, which was shut out for the first time this season to give the 30-year-old a hard-luck loss. He's now at a 2-4-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .921 save percentage over seven appearances. Both Gibson and Lukas Dostal have been solid so far, so it's unclear who will get the nod Friday versus the Flyers.