Ducks' John Gibson: Lands on injured reserve
Gibson (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson departed Monday's game against the Golden Knights early because of the injury and it appears it will cost him both of the Ducks' weekend contests. Ryan Miller appears to be in line for the start Saturday, with Reto Berra also on the roster to potentially start Sunday. Gibson will be eligible to return for Friday's matchup against the Blue Jackets at the earliest, though the team has yet to clarify an expected return date.
