Ducks' John Gibson: Lands on injured reserve
Gibson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Ducks on Tuesday, per the NHL media website.
Gibson can thus be ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres as a result. He's participated in practice recently, suggesting his return may not be too far away, but the team will need to activate him off of injured reserve before that is a possibility. In the meantime, Ryan Miller -- who's starting against Buffalo -- should continue to see the bulk of the work in the crease.
