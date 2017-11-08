Ducks' John Gibson: Leaves game after mask comes off
Gibson's mask fell off after a shot hit his cage, and he left Tuesday's game against the Kings, he reports.
Ryan Miller replaced Gibson in the third period of this tied game. There's no confirmation on the injury or its severity, but it's assumed to be the head. The Ducks next game is against the Canucks on Thursday, and if Gibson's injury is still lingering, expect Miller to draw the start against his old team.
