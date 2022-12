Gibson played only two periods of Friday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks due to an illness, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was not available for the third period after giving up four goals on 19 shots. The Ducks weren't able to cover the damage, giving him the loss. He's at 5-13-3 with a 3.99 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 21 starts this season. The severity of his illness isn't known, but he'll have two full days to recover before the Ducks visit the Senators on Monday.