Gibson exited Friday's preseason game versus the Kings with an upper-body injury.

Gibson's absence may just be precautionary, but that won't be known until the Ducks provide an update. The 30-year-old netminder is expected to once again receive the lion's share of the start for Anaheim in 2023-24. If he misses time to begin the season, Alex Stalock and Lukas Dostal would likely split the goaltending duties.