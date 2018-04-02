Ducks' John Gibson: Leaves with injury

Gibson made nine saves on 10 shots before leaving Sunday's game against the Avalanche after the first period with an injury.

The nature of the injury is unknown, but after he left the game Gibson was declared "doubtful" to return. He never made it back, but "doubtful" is more encouraging than "out." The 24-year-old has a 2.43 GAA and .926 save percentage, so the Ducks will really hope they can get him back for the stretch run, and potentially the playoffs. Otherwise, Ryan Miller will shoulder the load.