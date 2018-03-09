Ducks' John Gibson: Lets in four in loss

Gibson made 24 saves on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

The clock struck midnight for Gibson in this one, as he struggled after posting a 6-0-0 record with a 1.57 GAA and a .957 save percentage in his last six starts. In fact, this is his first time allowing more than three goals in his last 13 contests. The American netminder still has a 2.49 GAA and a .926 save percentage, so chalk this up to a tough matchup against one of the league's best teams on the road.