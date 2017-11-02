Ducks' John Gibson: Lets in three in loss

Gibson made 26 saves on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have the most -potent offense in the NHL, so this was bound to be a tough outing. Gibson's overall numbers don't look great, but they are being skewed by a game where he allowed six goals on 17 shots. As the season goes on, that one game will have less impact on his numbers.