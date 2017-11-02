Ducks' John Gibson: Lets in three in loss

Gibson made 26 saves on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have the most -potent offense in the NHL, so this was bound to be a tough outing. Gibson's overall numbers don't look great, but they are being skewed by a game where he allowed six goals on 17 shots. As the season goes on, that one game will have less impact on his numbers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories